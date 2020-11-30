Troops thwart bandits attack along Kaduna-Abuja road, rescue 39 kidnapped persons

The Nigerian military said it thwarted armed bandits attack on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria roads in the wee hours of Sunday, November 29 and early hours of Monday, November 30, 2020.

This was contained in a report submitted to the Kaduna State government by the military on its recent operations in different locations in the state.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday said, “at Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road, Igabi local government, troops of 4 Battalion Nigerian Army overpowered the armed bandits that were shooting at motorists plying the route.

“One of the bandits was neutralized while several escaped with bullet wounds. Furthermore, the troops rescued 39 persons traveling to Onitsha from Sokoto from the armed bandits. The troops are still trailing the bandits to areas said to be their enclave.

“The troops also responded to distress calls about bandits attacking and rustling in the same general area. On arriving at the location, the troops recovered 69 cattle while one of the armed bandits was neutralised.

“On the Kaduna-Abuja Road, bandits advancing towards the Audu-Jungom axis in Chikun local government on Sunday 29th November 2020 were repelled by troops.

“The bandits were pursued to Ungwan Tuta, from where the troops lost contact with the bandits, they were denied freedom of action as they couldn’t carry out their nefarious act.

“In the early hours of today Monday, 30th November 2020, troops successfully dislodged armed bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

“However, a stray bullet fired by the criminals hit a driver and passenger.

“Similarly, troops responded to a road accident involving a truck conveying cattle and a commercial vehicle near Alheri Camp on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“Troops evacuated the injured passengers to hospital under the supervision of Federal Road Safety Commission, and sadly one of the passengers died.

“Troops also rescued some passengers kidnapped by bandits on Sunday 29th November 2020 at around 7 pm on the Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kachia local government area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended troops for the operations against the criminal bandits. He commiserates with families that lost their loved ones and wishes those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.”

