Troops repel terrorist ambush in Zamfara, rescue two herders

…recover 520 Livestock in Sokoto

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have repelled a terrorist ambush along the Anka–Guruzu Road in Zamfara State and rescued two abducted herders while recovering 520 livestock in Sokoto State.

The operations were carried out on Wednesday as troops intensified efforts to combat terrorism, protect rural communities and restore security across the North-West.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, troops of Sector 2 came under attack while conducting a fighting patrol along the Anka–Guruzu Road in Zamfara State.

Sinivie said the terrorists launched a coordinated ambush from both sides of the road but were repelled by the troops.

“The gallant troops responded with overwhelming firepower, courageously fighting through the ambush and inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists, who subsequently withdrew from the area in disarray,” he said.

He added that the troops subsequently secured the road and restored freedom of movement for commuters.

However, one soldier sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter and was evacuated for medical attention.

“The soldier is currently in stable condition,” the statement said.

In a separate operation in Sokoto State, troops foiled an attempt by terrorists to rustle livestock and abduct herders in Takasaba village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

Sinivie said the troops responded to credible intelligence about terrorist activities in the area and engaged the attackers, forcing them to flee and abandon the livestock and their captives.

The two rescued herders were identified as Malam Sulaiman, 50, and Nasiru Sulaiman, 14.

According to the statement, the victims were subsequently handed over to the Sabon Birni Local Government authorities.

The military said the operations demonstrated its commitment to denying terrorists freedom of action, securing major routes and protecting vulnerable communities across the region.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General W.B. Idris, commended the troops for their gallantry and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the offensive against terrorist groups.

Idris also reassured residents of the military’s commitment to restoring peace and security, while calling on members of the public to provide security agencies with timely and credible information to support ongoing operations.