LP questions Tinubu’s nomination of Sokoto gov’s brother as INEC Commissioner

The Labour Party in Sokoto State has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Professor Mustapha Aliu, elder brother of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner representing the North-West, citing concerns over electoral neutrality ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also urged the Federal Government and INEC to clarify allegations that Aliu was a registered member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that unresolved concerns about political affiliations and family ties could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

The state chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Abubakar Yawale, made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 28, urging the relevant authorities to ensure transparency in the appointment process.

President Tinubu nominated Aliu on October 16 to replace Professor Abdullahi Zuru as the North-West representative on the electoral commission. The nomination was among four national commissioner nominations and two Resident Electoral Commissioner nominations announced by the Presidency, with the nominees expected to undergo the relevant confirmation processes.

The nomination had earlier attracted criticism from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which questioned the implications of Aliu’s reported relationship with the Sokoto governor, who is seeking re-election on the APC platform in 2027.

The Sokoto State Government, however, defended the nomination, describing Aliu as qualified for the position and challenging critics to provide evidence that he held any position in the APC.

Reacting to the controversy, Yawale said appointments to sensitive electoral positions must inspire confidence among political parties and the electorate.

“Given this critical responsibility, Nigerians expect its leadership and officials to demonstrate impartiality and to avoid circumstances that could reasonably create a perception of political bias or a conflict of interest,” he said.

The Labour Party chairman acknowledged that every qualified Nigerian had the right to be considered for public office in accordance with the law but maintained that appointments to the electoral commission required particular scrutiny because of its responsibility for conducting elections.

“While the Labour Party acknowledges that every qualified Nigerian has the right to be considered for public office in accordance with the law, appointments to sensitive electoral positions must inspire confidence across the political spectrum,” Yawale said.

He urged the Federal Government and INEC to publicly clarify Aliu’s qualifications, the appointment process and his official responsibilities.

The party also called on the commission to clarify whether the nominee was a registered APC member and explain how the relevant constitutional requirements concerning political neutrality were assessed.

Yawale further urged INEC to ensure that all appointments and administrative decisions complied with the Constitution, electoral laws and established standards of impartiality.

He said the clarification was necessary to prevent avoidable controversy and strengthen public trust in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party also called on INEC to guarantee equal treatment for all registered political parties, including the Labour Party, insisting that every political platform should be allowed to participate in the electoral process under fair and transparent conditions.

“The Labour Party emphasises that its position is not a personal attack against any individual or family. Rather, it is a call for accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to the principles governing Nigeria’s electoral institutions,” he said.

Yawale maintained that public confidence in elections depended not only on the legality of appointments but also on the transparency of the process and the ability of electoral institutions to demonstrate impartiality.

He urged INEC and the relevant authorities to address the concerns in the interest of democracy, institutional credibility and the confidence of Nigerian voters.