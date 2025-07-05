Troops neutralise scores of terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Army’s Operation Hadin Kai has achieved significant success in its efforts to combat Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno.

In recent operations conducted around Marte and Dikwa, troops recovered about 60 heavily primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at a bridge linking the two areas.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Saturday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya.

These IEDs were believed to have been stashed by terrorists to unleash mayhem and destroy critical national infrastructure.

It explained that the recovery had significantly thwarted a disaster in the general area.

The statement further explained that in the same vein, troops while conducting a coordinated fighting patrol along Fulatari in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State captured a terrorist fighter and recovered an AK-47 Rifle with a magazine and a large quantity of ammunition.

It added that another combat team on operations around Mussini in Ngala Local Government Area of the state came in contact and engaged the terrorists with superior firepower forcing the terrorists to scamper in disarray.

It stated that the Troops during pursuit, recovered AK47 rifles, jerrycans of premium motor spirit, motorcycles, and terrorists’ uniforms among other sundry items.

The statement added that in another development, troops on offensive operations at Salekwa area in Mafa Local Government Area of the state made further contact with the insurgents and neutralised some of the fighters while others fled.

According to the statement, while exploiting the general area, troops recovered AK47 rifles, AK47 Magazines, and the body of one neutralised terrorist.

It stated that the resilient troops, have been commended by the Military High Command and have continued to conduct a series of operations in high spirits, with close air support from the Air Component Command of OPHK and collaboration with relevant security agencies and stakeholders, to facilitate socio-economic activities in the region.