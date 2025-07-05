Ondo: Police rescue 40 trafficked Ghanaians, dismantle human trafficking syndicate

Tragedy struck Yakasai Quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area in the early hours of Friday following a violent home invasion by suspected armed robbers, which left at least three people with gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants stormed a residential home late Thursday night, assaulting occupants, harassing women, and stealing mobile phones.

The situation escalated into chaos when the robbers returned hours later to rescue one of their gang members who had been apprehended by residents.

A resident, Naseer Abdussamad, recounted the terrifying ordeal. “Unfortunately, the house they broke into turned into a battleground. They harassed the women, seized phones, and injured some men.”

He added, “One of the robbers was captured, but when his gang returned to rescue him, things escalated. The youths fought back, and that led to the robbers shooting three people.”

Abdussamad praised the bravery of local youths who confronted the assailants during the second attack.

“The response from the community youths was courageous. We thank God no lives were lost and pray for everyone’s safety going forward,” he said.

Another community member, Salisu A. Kankarofi, emphasized the urgent need for neighborhood security measures. He called on residents from surrounding areas—including Yarmagaji, Dogarai, Kankarofi, Mahauta, and Jalli—to strengthen security collaboration.

“There’s an urgent need to install gates and checkpoints at strategic access points to prevent such criminal incidents,” Kankarofi urged.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. It also remains unclear whether any arrests have been made.

However, a source confirmed that the injured victims have been taken to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment.

