Opeifa visits NRC Northern district, assures retirees of pension payment

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, paid a working visit over the weekend to the Corporation’s Northern District Headquarters in Zaria, Kaduna State, where he assured the corporation’s retirees of the prompt payment of their pensions.

In a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, Callistus Unyimadu, the visit was described as part of the Managing Director’s ongoing nationwide assessment tour of operational facilities and infrastructure under the NRC.

While in Zaria, Dr. Opeifa met with district management and staff, inspected key installations, and reviewed ongoing and upcoming projects in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

As part of his engagements, Dr. Opeifa also met with staff members, the Nigerian Union of Railwaymen (NUR), the Senior Staff Association (SSA), pilot drivers undergoing training, and pensioners.

He reassured the pensioners that issues concerning outstanding payments were already being addressed, urging them to remain calm as concrete steps are being taken to resolve all concerns.

“We understand the importance of pensions to our retired personnel, and I want to assure you that everything necessary is being done,” Dr. Opeifa stated. “I will do all within my power to ensure that you receive what is rightfully yours.”

During the visit, Dr. Opeifa also toured key support facilities, including the NRC Training School, the District Clinic, the Central Workshop, and the Permanent Ways Hotel. He commended the efforts of the staff managing these facilities but emphasized the urgent need for upgrades and modernization to improve service delivery, staff welfare, and capacity building.

“To truly transform the Nigerian railway system, we must also invest in our people—their health, their training, and the infrastructure that supports them,” he remarked.

In a show of gratitude and support, the Railway District Manager (RDM) of the Northern District, Zaria, Engr. Adedeji Adewale Rasheed, thanked the Managing Director for the visit and reaffirmed the district’s commitment to the national vision.

“We are honoured by your presence, sir, and I assure you that the Northern District will always be ready to receive you at any time,” Engr. Rasheed stated. “The Iron Men of this district stand firmly behind you and will give you their full support to ensure that your objectives in transforming the railway system are fully achieved.”

Dr. Opeifa emphasized the importance of the Northern District to the national railway network, particularly in enhancing connectivity between key cities, boosting trade and agricultural logistics, and supporting economic development across the northern region.

“We are committed to revitalizing the railway system across the country, and Zaria remains a critical hub in this transformation,” he added. “Our focus is on efficiency, safety, and long-term sustainability, ensuring that the NRC meets the demands of a modern transport system.”

The Managing Director was warmly received by other senior officials, who briefed him on current operations, challenges, and areas of opportunity. Dr. Opeifa assured the team of continued support and strategic interventions aimed at improving service delivery and expanding rail infrastructure.

This visit underscores the NRC’s dedication to deeper engagement with its regional offices and stakeholders, reaffirming its mission to deliver reliable and world-class rail transport services for Nigeria.

