Troops kill several terrorists, nab 62 suspects, rescue 30 victims

THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of the Armed Forces have killed dozens of insurgents, apprehended 62 suspects and rescued 30 kidnapped victims within the past two weeks across theatres.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Markus Kangye, stated this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on ongoing military operations across all theatres.

Kangye said the troops had sustained tempo of operation against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements across the country.

In the North-East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded major successes between October 8 and 16 through coordinated land and air offensives in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

“During the encounters, several terrorists were neutralised, 16 collaborators and informants arrested, and seven kidnapped victims rescued.

“Troops also recovered assorted arms and ammunition, vehicles, fuel, and N5.14 million cash, while terrorists’ hideouts were destroyed,” he said.

In the North-West, Kangye said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed several bandits, apprehended 14 suspects, and rescued six kidnapped victims.

He added that troops also apprehended a suspected gunrunner and two members of a drug cartel in Kaduna and Zamfara States, recovering 1,307 rounds of ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles, cannabis, and N227,000 cash.

In the North-Central zone, Kangye said the troops of Operations Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke foiled terror attacks and intensified patrols in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

“Troops arrested 11 suspects and recovered weapons and motorcycles, while four others earlier apprehended were convicted and sentenced to one-year imprisonment each for conspiracy and theft,” he said.

Kangye added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed several armed criminals, arrested 12 suspects, and rescued 17 kidnapped victims during offensive patrols in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa and Kogi States.

“In the South-East, troops of Operation UDO KA arrested a notorious IPOB/ESN commander identified as Gentle and eight of his associates in Imo and Ebonyi States.

“Troops also apprehended a female logistics supplier in Abia and three minors linked to a wanted IPOB leader, Maduabuchi, alias Emergency.