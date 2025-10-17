UN condemns military takeover in Madagascar

The United Nations has condemned the military takeover in Madagascar, where an army colonel seized power and is set to be sworn in as the country’s new leader on Friday.

The swift coup forced President Andry Rajoelina to flee into hiding, marking another episode of political instability in the Indian Ocean nation.

Col. Michael Randrianirina, commander of an elite army unit, announced on state media that he would take the oath of office at the High Constitutional Court, just three days after declaring that the military had taken control of the country. Soldiers were deployed around the court building early Friday as officials gathered for the ceremony.

The takeover followed weeks of anti-government protests led largely by young people frustrated by worsening living conditions, frequent power and water cuts, and alleged corruption among political elites.

The African Union has suspended Madagascar in response, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, condemned what he described as an “unconstitutional change of government” and called for an immediate return to democratic order and respect for the rule of law.

Randrianirina has said the country will now be governed by a military council for 18 months to two years before new elections are held. Despite international criticism, many citizens have celebrated the military’s intervention, with the colonel saying the move was meant to “take responsibility as citizens and patriots.”

He pledged to “restore the country to its former glory, fight against insecurity, and gradually try to solve the social problems that Malagasy people experience.”

(THE WASHINGTON POST)

