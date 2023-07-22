Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in their clearance operation to restore normalcy have killed scores of bandits, destroyed newly established enclaves and recovered one General purpose machine Gun (GPMG),123 Special Ammunitions in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

A top military source disclosed to Tribune Online on Saturday that in their efforts to maintain recent successes recorded in in Zamfara State, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on 20th July 2023 intensified clearance operations to bandits’ enclaves with a view to dislodging them and denying them freedom of action.

According to the source, the efforts of the troops is to restore normalcy in the state and northwest in general as part of the mission of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

“In a recent coordinated operation by the troops, they have cleared bandits camps at Mutuwa, Guda tudu, Kawar, Dantayawa, Gidan Kare, Mahuta and Gyado villages of Zamfara and Sokoto states respectively.

“During the operation, the troops who approached the Bandits enclaves with full strength and agility frightened the marauding bandits that fled their enclaves before the arrival of the troops.

“The troops recovered 4 operational Motorcycles of the Bandits and instantly destroyed the newly established bandits enclaves,” he said.

Similarly, troops of Operation Hadarin deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Faru of Maradun LGA of Zamfara State received a credible information on bandits intent to attack Bagabuzu village, thereby swiftly mobilized to the general area and engaged the armed bandits in a gun duel which denied them access to the villages.

“After the encounter, 4 bandits were neutralized while others escaped with gun wounds”.

“While repelling the attack, the troops recovered 1 General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 1 FN Rifle and One Hundred and Twenty Three rounds of Special ammunition”.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto/ Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI, Major General Godwin Mutkut, has commended the troops for resilience, gallantry and sustenance of the onslaught against the terrorists.

He called on the general public to support the OPHD troops with credible information about the bandits activities for proactive measures to ensure safety of lives and property of good citizens.





