Edo APC: Federal High Court resumes hearing over mode of governorship primary

Legal fireworks in a suit challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from using the direct mode in the party primary scheduled for June 22 will resume today, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Federal High Court, Benin presided over by Justice M.D. Umar.

Joined in the suit by Mr Anslem Ojezuua, the factional state chairman of the ruling party, Pastor Kenneth Asemokhai and a governorship aspirant of the party, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The applicants cited COVID-19 and the 2018 APC National Executive Council (NEC) resolution which reportedly mandated states executive council to conduct primaries as the ground for their action.

According to the plaintiffs, who were represented by John Odubela (SAN), APC Constitution provides that the states should suggest the mode of primaries to the NWC, that they have suggested indirect primaries in which 4,000 delegates would participate with 500 delegates representing each ward.

When the case came up last Tuesday, June 2, Justice Umar had declined to grant the exparte motion following an argument between the defendant’s lawyers led by Mr H O Ogbodu (SAN) who demanded to be served the motion papers.

The trial judge had given the defendants three days to file their papers to show cause why the injunction should not be granted.

