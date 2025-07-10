Troops eliminate bandits in Kebbi

Troops of 223 Light Battalion Nigeria Army, Zuru with air componets of the Nigeria Airforce has successfully repelled a bandit attack on Ribah town in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

The attempted assault occurred on Wednesday and involved over 400 armed bandits who sought to overrun the area.

A fierce gun battle ensued between the troops and the attackers, resulting in the elimination of many of the bandits. While some of the assailants managed to retrieve the corpses of their fallen comrades, others were left behind along with a cache of recovered weapons.

The Director of Security in the Cabinet Office, Alhaji AbdulRahman Zagga, confirmed the development in Birnin Kebbi, commending the bravery and resilience of the Nigerian Army in successfully repelling the attack.

He explained that although the large number of bandits initially posed a serious threat, the superior combat skills and determination of the troops turned the tide in their favor.

He also acknowledged the swift intervention of the Nigerian Air Force, whose fighter jet provided critical air support, bombing fleeing bandits and inflicting them with heavy casualties.

“Though the gunfire caused initial panic and confusion within the community, the situation has since been brought under control and normalcy fully restored.

‘ The bandits were suspected to be the same group that recently launched attack in Niger State.They had crossed into Kebbi to carry out another attack, which was ultimately foiled , an outcome that highlights the effectiveness of the proactive security measures put in place by Governor Nasir Idris,’ according to Zagga.

In a separate incident on the same day, troops from Dukku Barracks also repelled an attack by Lakurawa bandits in Mera, Augie Local Government Area.

The bandits reportedly attempted to rustle cattle but were met with strong resistance from the Nigerian Army, forcing them to retreat.

Governor Nasir Idris has expressed deep appreciation for the gallant efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies involved in both operations.

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening security across the state and providing continuous support to all security formations, especially those operating in frontline areas.

It will be recalled that just two days earlier, a joint security team in Kebbi State successfully rescued six abducted persons and intercepted herds of cattle rustled from Kokanawa and Ukuhu communities in Danko Wasagu LGA.