Osun Senator reaffirms commitment to human capacity development

…as 1,500 students receive N100m bursary award

The lawmaker representing Osun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, has restated his commitment to further boost human capacity development among his constituents.

This was just as he hinted that no fewer than 1,500 students have benefited from N100 million annual bursary awards in his senatorial district.

Ajagunla made this disclosure in a communique issued after a constituency meeting, which was attended by interest groups, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Ajagunnla support groups, where he gave account of his stewardship.

Besides, he also revealed that 100 principals of secondary schools and headmasters of primary schools have also undergone training aimed at enhancing their human capacity development, with a view to delivering qualitative education.

While assuring his constituents on the provision of more democratic dividends capable of improving their welfare, the lawmaker also lauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, contending that it would checkmate leakages and boost nation’s revenue generation.

The communique reads, “The account of stewardship which ranges from quality representation on the floor of the Senate to life touching constituency projects , human and mental capacity building program that gave unprecedented legislative experience for the citizens of Osun Central Senatorial District since the inception of this 3rd republic.

“Some of the stewardship breakdown are listed as follows. Yearly N100 million bursary award programme for 1,500 Osun Central District students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria from First degree, Masters Degree to Doctorate Degrees. Also was constructions and completion of lecture rooms at two National Open University Centres within the Senatorial District.

“Aside numerous insulation of solar street light across the Osun Central Senatorial District, not less than 20 electricity 300 and 500 kvA transformers were distributed and installed at various communities within the district.

“Aside this was the refurbishment of 7.5 MVA transformers which help to an end to six months blackout in federal constituency area with not less down four highly populated towns and 15 communities that falls within the Osun Central Senatorial District.”

