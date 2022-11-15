TRCN partners international organization on training Nigerian teachers

Latest News
By Clement Idoko-Abuja
TRCN partners international organization, TRCN annual conference, COVID-19: TRCN set to train 45,000 teachers on digital literacy, 12,586 teachers sit for professional qualifying exams nationwide, alleged diversion of fund, TRCN Over 9246 teachers failed, teachers, exam, TRCN , global conference

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has agreed to collaborate with Instill Education, an international organisation, on teacher professional development.

This was made known on Tuesday when Ghana Country Lead of Instill Education, Sarah Osei, led a delegation, on an advocacy visit to TRCN Corporate headquarters in Abuja.

According to her, Instill Education is an organisation with a vision to transform teaching and school leadership across Africa. She also shed more light on the organisation’s activities and plans to extend operations to Nigeria in 2023 through TRCN.

While saying the organisation is looking forward to leveraging on TRCN’s robust database of teachers, Osei said Instill Education would commence its collaboration with the Council in the first quarter of 2023 to train Nigerian teachers for eight weeks.

According to her, the training, which is a pilot test intervention programme, is to equip teachers with 21st-century skills to address identified professional development gaps.

On his part, Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, expressed delight over the visit and reiterated the Council’s readiness for partnership and synergy to build the capacity of Nigerian teachers.

Recall that Instill Education is a pan- African EdTech higher Education institution focusing on teacher capacity development and professionalism to reposition Africa towards achieving continental and Global education goals to improve learning outcomes.

The organisation, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, has since 2015, delivered over 1.5 million hours of professional development, coaching and mentoring sessions to above 100, 000 teachers and school leaders across five countries which include Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and India.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


TRCN partners international organization on training Nigerian teachers

You might also like
Latest News

African ministers at COP27 unite to push for loss and damage, climate finance

Latest News

Court fixes Nov 25 for hearing of suit seeking to stop EFCC from prosecuting Ondo…

Latest News

Stanbic IBTC wins multiple awards at 5th FMDQ Gold Awards

Latest News

Oyo govt, Mottainai urge residents to embrace waste recycling

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More