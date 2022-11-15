TRCN partners international organization on training Nigerian teachers

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has agreed to collaborate with Instill Education, an international organisation, on teacher professional development.

This was made known on Tuesday when Ghana Country Lead of Instill Education, Sarah Osei, led a delegation, on an advocacy visit to TRCN Corporate headquarters in Abuja.

According to her, Instill Education is an organisation with a vision to transform teaching and school leadership across Africa. She also shed more light on the organisation’s activities and plans to extend operations to Nigeria in 2023 through TRCN.

While saying the organisation is looking forward to leveraging on TRCN’s robust database of teachers, Osei said Instill Education would commence its collaboration with the Council in the first quarter of 2023 to train Nigerian teachers for eight weeks.

According to her, the training, which is a pilot test intervention programme, is to equip teachers with 21st-century skills to address identified professional development gaps.

On his part, Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, expressed delight over the visit and reiterated the Council’s readiness for partnership and synergy to build the capacity of Nigerian teachers.

Recall that Instill Education is a pan- African EdTech higher Education institution focusing on teacher capacity development and professionalism to reposition Africa towards achieving continental and Global education goals to improve learning outcomes.

The organisation, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, has since 2015, delivered over 1.5 million hours of professional development, coaching and mentoring sessions to above 100, 000 teachers and school leaders across five countries which include Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and India.

