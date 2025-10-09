Transport experts to discuss infrastructural growth at summit

Stakeholders in the nation’s transportation industry will on Wednesday, 29th October, 2025 discuss issues bothering on Nigeria’s transport infrastructure at the upcoming Justnet maiden summit holding at the Providence Hotel, GRA, Ikeja.

The summit with the theme: “Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure: Innovation for a Sustainable Future” is being organised by JustAlive Communications Limited, Publishers of JustNet News, an online news reporting platform with major interest in transportation modes – Aviation, Maritime, Waterways, Rail and Road.

A statement signed by the Managing Director of JustAlive Communications Ltd, Mrs Pearl Ngwama, stated that the idea behind the summit is to gather experts, professionals and policymakers in the total gamut of the transportation sector to have a holistic look at the nation’s Transport Sector with a view to x-raying the infrastructure aspects.

Mrs Ngwama explained that the one-day summit will crisscross the Aviation, Maritime, Waterways, Road and Railway industries in Nigeria.

“This summit will provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to share knowledge, best industry practices and standards, and proffer innovative solutions to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s transport infrastructure”, she said.

Ngwama explained that the summit is a way of contributing to the development of the transport and logistics sector of the economy.

Transportation is a catalyst to the development of every economy considering its importance and enormous contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the global economy.