Congo seals maintenance deal with Nigeria’s 7Star Global Hangar

7Star Global Hangar Ltd, an Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO), has achieved another significant milestone in its regional expansion strategy with the official approval granted by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) of the Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), to perform base maintenance inspection services on TN-registered aircraft.

This approval positions 7Star Global Hangar Ltd as a recognized Approved Maintenance Organisation for operators from the Republic of the Congo, strengthening bilateral aviation collaboration between Nigeria and Congo-Brazzaville.

The authorization allows the company to undertake heavy maintenance checks, structural inspections, and other base-level engineering services for aircraft registered under the Congolese civil registry.

Speaking on the development, Engr. Isaac Balami, CEO of 7Star Global Hangar Ltd, described the approval as “a testament to our consistent pursuit of excellence, safety, and compliance with international aviation standards.”

He added that the certification underscores the company’s growing reputation as a Pan-African MRO hub, serving operators across Central and West Africa.

With this new certification, 7Star Global Hangar Ltd continues to expand its maintenance capabilities and reinforce its commitment to advancing Africa’s aviation maintenance ecosystem through quality service, safety integrity, and regional partnership.

7Star Global Hangar Ltd is Nigeria’s leading independent aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) organization, headquartered in Lagos.

The company provides a full range of maintenance services, including line and base checks, modifications, and component support, in compliance with NCAA and international aviation standards