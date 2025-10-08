BREAKING: Police suspend enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permit

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the suspension of the vehicle tinted glass permit enforcement following a Court order.

The decision was disclosed by the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, during an interview on AIT.

According to Adeh, the police received the court order, and the enforcement of the tinted permit is now on hold pending the court’s verdict.

“Information reaching me from the office of the PRO is that the order has been received and the enforcement of the tinted permit is now on hold pending the court’s verdict,” she said.

The police directive to suspend enforcement will remain in place pending the outcome of the ongoing legal process regarding the tinted glass permit.

“We are waiting for the verdict. We are not against the courts, and we will continue to wait until we get a verdict,” Adeh added.

The tinted glass regulation was introduced for security reasons, with Adeh explaining that some criminal activities had been carried out using vehicles with darkened windows.

“The law was not made by us. We are enforcers. The policy was purely security-driven. Some criminals were using tinted vehicles to commit offences, making it difficult for law enforcement to identify suspects,” she said.

It emphasises the importance of the tinted glass permit as a measure to enhance safety.

Adeh also dismissed claims that the policy was designed for financial gain, stating that all payments related to tinted permits are made directly into the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), not to the police.