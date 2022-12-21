Towards maintaining religious, cultural shrines

A shrine is a sacred or holyspace dedicated to a specific deity, ancestor, hero, martyr, saint, daemon, or similar figure of respect, wherein they are venerated or worshipped. Shrines often contain idols, relics, or other such objects associated with the figure being venerated. A shrine at which votive offerings are made is called an altar.

Shrines are found in many of the world’s religions, including Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Chinese folk religion, Shinto, indigenous Philippine folk religions, as well as in secular and non-religious settings such as a war memorial.

Shrines can be found in various settings, such as churches, temples, cemeteries, museums, or in the home. However, portable shrines are also found in some cultures.

There are many types of shrines namely: Temple shrines, Household shrines, Yard shrines, Wayside shrines, Sunni Islam shrines and most especially the religious shrines e.g Obatala shrine and Osun sacred grove.

Shrines are found in many religions. As distinguished from a temple, a shrine usually houses a particular relic or cult image, which is the object of worship or veneration.

A shrine may also be constructed to set apart a site which is thought to be particularly holy, as opposed to being placed for the convenience of worshipers. Shrines therefore attract the practice of pilgrimage such as Oke-Mogun and Ifa Agboniregun Temple (Ile-Ife) and Osun Sacred grove (Osogbo).

Conservation of shrines or temples:





Conservation describes the process through which the material, historical, and design integrity of mankind’s built heritage are prolonged through carefully planned interventions. Decisions of when and how to engage in an intervention are critical to the ultimate conservation of the immovable object. Ultimately, the decision is value based: a combination of artistic, contextual, and informational values is normally considered. In some cases, a decision to not intervene may be the most appropriate choice.

There are many organisations that work to raise public awareness of the necessity to preserve ancient and historic buildings and areas, across communities, users and government. In addition to promoting the cultural value of these buildings, and encouraging appropriate polices and strategies for conservation, the organisations can help in raising the required funding to implement conservation initiatives and plans, and often serve as a link between the community and local government.

Conclusively, our cultures and the materials used for the exhibitions must be preserved and maintained for future references and researches so that our past will be consulted for the existence of our future.

Methods of preservations can be through enforcement of norms, taboos, myths, public campaign systems, media information and announcements and finally application of chemical treatments. Whatever it may be, our culture must not go into extinction.