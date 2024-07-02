Bauchi State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Abdul Hassan, has described the sector as vital to promoting Bauchi State’s rich economic diversity, preserving the heritage and developing the tourism industry for administration and development.

Hassan said this while briefing Journalists on the achievements of the Ministry during the Ministerial Press Briefing in Bauchi.

He stressed that it aligned with developing the objectives of the Administration of the Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

He explained that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism was delineated from the then Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism by the administration in 2019 for effective and efficient service delivery and good governance.

According to him, the Ministry is a government agency responsible for the preservation, and promotion of development of the state’s rich cultural heritage and tourism industry.

He said the Ministry is also committed to the administration’s resolve in showcasing the state’s diverse cultural expressions, natural beauty and historical landmarks to the nation and to the whole world while fostering indigenous identity and economic growth.

The Ministry’s vision under the administration is to make Bauchi State a leading cultural and tourism destination, contributing to state development and national understanding while its mission is to enrich the lives of citizenry and visitors by preserving, promoting and developing the state’s cultural heritage and tourism industry.

While reeling out the achievements of the Ministry from 2019 το 2024, the Commissioner stated that it includes the renovation of the New Yankari-Bauchi Head Office Building (80% completion) in 2022 as well as the building of New Rangers Barracks in Wikki Base Camp in collaboration with Bauchi State Government and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), 2021.

It also achieved the procurement of two brand new land cruiser game viewing vehicles, modern patrol kits for the Rangers, refurbishment of the toilet and changing room at Wikki Warm Spring and training of Rangers by Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACRESAL) Bauchi Project Office is a World Bank-assisted project – 2023.

Also done was the renovation of the Presidential Lodge, Royal Villa furnished with a new set of executive cushions, chairs, bedding, bath, room facilities and kitchens, provision of inter-com, new sets of air conditioner etc. v. Renovation of Guest accommodation from 65 rooms to 90 rooms are now serviceable – 2020.

The Government also rehabilitated Rangers’ Outposts, Anti-poaching patrol tracks and Safari tracks-2022, Maintenance of Yankari airstrip – 2020 and Staff capacity building, training and retraining of Rangers to an international operation ethical standard – 2019-2023 (yearly exercise).

The Ministry further said that there was the reconnection of the National Grid to Yankari Game Reserve – 2019; Provision of laundry machine services 24/7 days – 2021, Upgrade of the Museum of Natural History Exhibition and Artifacts – 2019.

The Yankari Game Reserve Rangers became an Associate Membership of the International Rangers Federation – 2023 x Yankari Game Reserve accredited by the UNISCO-MAB Programme.

Yankari Game Reserve corporate social responsibility and intervention, writing materials to primary and secondary schools, repair of hand boreholes, solar street lights, efficient cooking stove with additional support from our development partner – WCS-2019-2023.

There was also renovation of the kitchen and restaurant, bar and procurement of sets of modern state-of-the-art cookers, cutleries and utensils for the benefit of guests of the Reserve were approved by the Governor in May 2024 and renovation of Corporate Villa A and B, Luxury Double apartments was approved by the Governor to improve the comfort of the paying tourist visitor.

According to him, “The aim of the government is to build ecotourism and grow the internationally generated revenue of the Yankari Game Reserve, 2024. Renovation of the Main conference Hall in Yankari Game Reserve, in March 2024.”

For Sumu Wildlife Park, there was the renovation of the Museum Hall, Museum Reception, Survey and Re-fencing of Sumu Wildlife Park to improve the protection of the Wild animals from poachers – December 2023

“In the Culture Directorate, in 2021, Bala Mohammed approved the participation of Bauchi State contingents to Ekiti State to participate at the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) Bauchi State got an award as the best in digital marketing of Arts.

“He also approved the participation of Bauchi State contingents to Abuja to participate at the 15th (INAC) EXPO 2022, and Bauchi got third position among the 36 states of Nigeria and some selected countries from abroad who also participated in this prestigious international event.

“Also in the year 2022, Bala Mohammed approved the participation of Bauchi State cultural contingents to the Lagos, NAFEST 202 and Bauchi State Government received an award as the Best In Synergy and Teamwork.

“The Governor also approved the participation of Bauchi State contingents to Abuja at the 15th International Arts and Crafts (INAC) EXPO 2022. Bauchi State got a Merit Award as the Best in Leather Product Design Work.

“Also in the year 2023 when Senator Bala Mohammed approved the participation Ministry to Abuja for the 16th International Arts and Crafts (INAC) EXPO 2023, the State was awarded as the best Exhibitor in Calabash Design and Decoration.”

Other achievements in the Cultural Directorate include approval for the annual event of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Day, which always comes up every 15th January every year and has been celebrated without fail by the administration.

