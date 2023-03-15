Israel Arogbonlo

Here’s the list of the top 10 most powerful militaries in Africa in 2023, according to the most recent data from Global Fire Power.

Based on the military strength, the country with the Power Index (‘PwrIndx’) score of 0.000 is considered the strongest. The military strength of countries is compared with this score.

Egypt has the strongest military forces in Africa in 2023 thanks to its conventional fighting capacity. Egypt has a score of 0.22, the highest in Africa. Trailing behind Egypt in the list are Algeria and South Africa in second and third positions, with scores of 0.39 and 0.48, respectively.

Below is the top 10 list of powerful countries in Africa with their Power Index scores:

Egypt (PwrIndx Score: 0.22)

Algeria (PwrIndx Score: 0.39)

South Africa (PwrIndx Score: 0.48)

Nigeria (PwrIndx Score of 0.55)

Ethiopia (PwrIndx Score: 0.79)

Angola (PwrIndx Score: 0.87)

Tunisia (PwrIndx Score: 1.32)

Libya (PwrIndx Score: 1.47)

Uganda (PwrIndx Score: 1.62)

Kenya (PwrIndx Score: 1.77)

