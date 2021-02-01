Tony Momoh fell ill, was rushed to hospital and died same day ― Family source

Prince Tony Momoh fell ill on Monday and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died that same day.

The late Momoh, a former Minister of Information, was born April 27, 1939.

The cause of his death was still sketchy as at press time.

However, a family source who confirmed the demise of the Auchi prince said that Momoh died in an Abuja hospital this evening.

“I can confirm to you that Tony Momoh is dead. He fell ill today and was rushed to the hospital in Abuja. I spoke to his wife earlier in the day and later today, I was called that he is dead,” the family source who did not want his name in print volunteered.

The source told Tribune Online that the late Minister of Information and Culture was also a member of the Grail Movement.

Momoh, the author of the famous “Letter to My Country Men”, an epistolary news bulletin, served as Minister of Information and Culture between 1986 and 1990, under the General Ibrahim Babdamosi Babangida administration.

A veteran journalist, politician and culture advocate, the late Momoh was the 165th child the former Otaru of Auchi, Ikelebe Momoh 1.

He was educated at Government School Auchi, which was established in 1922 by his father, Momoh 1.

He furthered his educational career at the Teacher Training College, Abraka, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Law school. He had various degrees in Mass Communication and Law and was called to the Nigerian Bar as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The veteran journalist was also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Jos.

He rose to the position of National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, (CPC), in January 2011 and he played a key role in midwifing the merger of CPC with other political parties to from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

