By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has threatened to sue her over their fresh row on social media.

Churchill’s legal counsel sent a cease-and-desist letter to the actress for disparaging him and his new wife, Rosy Meurer.

Over the past few days, Tonto has leveled several accusations against the father of her son after he celebrated their son’s birthday, Omodayo King, on social media.

Tribune Online recalled that Dikeh and Churchill tied the knot in 2015 but the union ended two years later. The union was blessed with a son.

However, the birthday wishes did not go down well with the actress who took to Instagram to tackle her ex-husband.

In reaction, Churchill’s lawyers put out a legal document threatening a lawsuit if Dikeh failed to retract her claims.

Among the allegations, according to his counsel, is the claim that Churchill is a “blackmailer, fraudster, thief, and irresponsible father.”

The letter further made reference to Ms Dikeh’s harsh words calling Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, a husband snatcher.

It said Tonto restricted all access for him to be with their seven years old son, King Andre despite the court’s ruling.





His lawyers requested that Tonto Dikeh publicly apologise to Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer, within 24 hours or risk filing a defamation lawsuit.