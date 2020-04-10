To overcome coronavirus, we must go back to Allah —Oyo FOMWAN

THE Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Oyo State chapter, has reminded Nigerians and indeed the whole world of the need to go back to Allah in prayers for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amirah of FOMWAN in the state, Dr Bushra Oloso, gave the reminder in a statement in Ibadan on the deadly virus which has held the entire world by the jugular.

Alhaja Oloso, in the statement issued by the state media officer of the association, Alhaji Oyetunji Oyekunle, noted that everyone, at this critical moment, must return to Allah in devotion, veneration and genuine repentance for an end to coronavirus which has continued to claim people’s lives across the globe.

“Whatever problem or issue a Muslim is facing, he returns to Allah for respite and His Messenger for guidance. There is nothing that happens in the life of a Muslim except that it has been decreed hence Allah is not unaware of the pandemic. Let us pray fervently for Him to save us from it,” she said.

The Amirah said it was disturbing and disheartening the way the virus was spreading like wildfire in a number of countries, causing nations to take extreme measures like closure of airports, schools, companies, markets and borders.

“This is certainly a trial from Allah who says in the Holy Qur’an, ‘Do you think that you will enter Paradise without such [trials] as came to those who passed away before you? They were afflicted with severe poverty and ailments and were so shaken that even the Messenger and those who believed along with him said, ‘When [will] the Help of Allah [come]?’ Yes! Certainly, the Help of Allah is near,’” she said.

“Even religious and worship centres are not spared as many have been shut while thousands have been told to reduce the number of their worshipers or attendees,” she noted.

The Oyo State FOMWAN Amirah urged Nigerians to observe all preventive measures, including regular hand washing and use of sanitiser, a practice she stressed is in line with cleanliness already well grounded and embedded in the Islamic faith towards preventing all forms of infectious diseases.

While also calling on the people to equally avoid touching their noses and eyes, use nose masks at all times and practise social distancing, Alhaja Oloso appealed to residents of the state to stay safely at home as directed by the government and public health experts.

She expressed the readiness of FOMWAN to work with other faith-based organisations in sensitising members of the public on ways of preventing the spread of the virus.

“It is pertinent to condole with nations and families that have lost their citizens and loved ones to the pandemic. May Allah put an end to the rampaging pestilence.

“Let me also appreciate government at all levels for efforts made so far to contain the virus. Residents of all nations must however do all that is right in fighting the virus and avoid embezzlement of funds donated or earmarked to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. “

“The Nigerian government must also put measures in place to cushion the effects of ‘stay at home’ on the citizens like it is been done in other countries,” Alhaja Oloso added.

