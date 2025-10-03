TMC Oyo West inaugurates patrons, honours past leaders for service to Islam

THE Muslim Congress (TMC), Oyo West Local Government chapter, has inaugurated its newly appointed patrons, conferring certificates of recognition on eight distinguished members, with Alhaji Saheed Ishola Sodem named as grand patron.

The investiture ceremony was held on Sunday at the Anwarul Islam Central Mosque, Gedu Scheme, Oyo.

The new patrons include Alhaji Saheed Ishola Sodem (grand patron), Alhaji AbdulGaniy Asimiyu Alawo, Alhaji Dhikrulah Olalekan Ojombo, Alhaji Faruq Doyin Asaye, Alhaji Kabir Oyeleye Omo Oye, Alhaji Tijani Ridwanullah, Alhaji AbdulQuodri Ayantunji Ayanyemi and Alhaji Abdul Azeez Abdul Rasaq.

In an address, the Wakil (Local Government Coordinator) of TMC Oyo West, Ustadh Abdur Razaq Olayiwola, commended the honorees for their commitment to the propagation and development of Islam in the community.

“We appreciate your immense contributions to the growth of Islam within and outside Oyo town. Your numerous meritorious deeds have convinced us that you are truly deserving of this honour,” he said.

Delivering the inaugural lecture, the Waali (State Coordinator) of The Muslim Congress, Oyo State, Alhaji Daud Oladosu, described TMC as one of the most credible and impactful Islamic organisations in Nigeria.

He stressed that the mission and vision of the organisation are firmly rooted in the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah, covering all aspects of human and societal development.

He urged the patrons to support TMC’s initiatives both morally and financially, stating: “Those who have partnered with The Muslim Congress can testify that we are not only trustworthy but also transparent in our accountability before God and man.”

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated patrons, Alhaji Saheed Ishola Sodem expressed appreciation, describing TMC as a trustworthy and value-driven organisation reflective of the broader Islamic Ummah.

“TMC is the only organisation with a genuine Islamic framework for addressing societal challenges. I have known this organisation for a long time and I have never heard anything negative about it. Associating with TMC is not only safe but also a step toward earning Allah’s pleasure,” he remarked.

The event also featured an awards presentation to past leaders of TMC, Oyo West chapter.

The honorees included Professor Miftaudeen Rauf, Alhaji Waliyullah Abdulkareem, Ustadh Abdurrasheed Abdurraheem Aseke and Ustadh Abdulhakeem Adeyanju, recognised for their notable service and leadership.

