NACOMYO holds ‘Prayer of Glorification’ for Muslim academic achievers

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations (NACOMYO), in collaboration with the Political Awareness Group (PAG), has organized a prayer of glorification to thank Allah for four distinguished Muslim personalities recently celebrated for their outstanding academic accomplishments.

The honourees include Professor Taofeek Yekeen, a specialist in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, University of Ibadan; Professor Mubarak Noibi of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies; Dr Ashraf Akintola, who recently earned a PhD from Kyungpook National University, South Korea; and Barrister AbdulJalal Akintola, who was recently called to the Nigerian Bar.

The prayer reception, held at the Ibadan Central Mosque, Oja’ba, was graced by Islamic scholars, leaders, and members of the Muslim community. The honourees were showered with gifts, commendations, and heartfelt prayers.

In his keynote address, Professor Afis Oladosu, of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, advised the celebrants to see their new status as a divine opportunity to further the cause of Islam.

“Allah grants prestige to whomsoever He wills. No one knows what lies ahead, so strive for balance between worldly pursuits and the hereafter,” he counseled.

He further charged Muslim lawyers in particular to “be learners, not liars.”

Chairman of the occasion, Professor Rashid Aderinoye, emphasised that the gathering served to promote love and unity in Islam. He urged Muslims to renew their commitment to the worship of Allah.

Also speaking, Alhaji Daud Afolabi, Coordinator of NACOMYO, Oyo State, described the honourees’ achievements as springboards for greater service to Islam and humanity.

“Remember, a surgeon is only congratulated after a successful operation — not when entering the theatre,” he noted.

In their goodwill messages, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, Chairman of the Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS), and Dr Lukman Fasasi, Chairman of the Political Awareness Group (PAG), praised Allah for the honourees’ academic elevations and urged them to surpass their predecessors in service to Dawah and the Ummah.

Professor Kamil Oloso, a retired scholar of Arabic and Islamic Studies from the University of Ibadan, offered special prayers and encouraged the celebrants to help uplift others academically within the Muslim community.

Emeritus Professor Dawud Noibi led a special prayer for NACOMYO, the Oyo State chapter, and the celebrants, seeking Allah’s continued guidance, protection, and blessings.

Prayers were also offered by Dr Murtada AbdulHameed of Ekiti State University and Alhaji Alwajud Abdulwahab, among others.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE