Group commended for developmental efforts in Fulani communities

The National President of Gan-Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAN Allah), Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, has described the ongoing development initiatives in Fulani communities as a major achievement.

Dr. Abdullahi said the union, which now has branches across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja is preparing to conduct elections.

He noted that the union has resolved many conflicts between Fulani and other ethnic groups, built schools for nomadic children in both northern and southern parts of the country, and also collaborated with international partners such as Doctors Without Borders (DWB) to expand educational opportunities.

He added that GAN-Allah has intervened in various court cases and secured favourable judgments for the benefit of Fulani communities.

Abdullahi also appealed to the Fulani communities in Niger State to remain respectful, law-abiding and obtain their voter cards in recognition of Governor Mohammed Bago’s support for their communities.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of Nomadic Affairs in Niger State, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi Babayo, commended the union and expressed the state government’s readiness to work with all Fulani associations.

He said the union is expected to make meaningful contributions to the development of the state and the country at large.

Babayo praised Governor Bago for creating a ministry to address nomadic and pastoral issues, saying it has made the Fulani more relevant in the state, as he assured that the governor will continue to support Fulani communities.

Also, former national president of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Ardon of Paiko, Alhaji Hussain Yusuf Bosso, urged Fulani members to uphold the good image of their tribe.

He condemned the negative attitudes of some few individuals and encouraged them to work with the government in building peace and development.

Bosso stressed that Fulani are traditionally known for good character and respect, not only within their communities but also in their relations with other tribes across Nigeria.

