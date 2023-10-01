Renowned activist, Mr Mashood Erubami identified gaps in Tinubu’s Independence Day broadcast, saying the speech did not concretely capture the mood of Nigerians at the moment.

He said Nigerians were already impoverished, subjected to harsh conditions of living owing to the actions and needed immediate implementation of measures to cushion their pains and not calls by Tinubu that the government was embarking on bold reforms that the people must continue to bear.

He said the promises made by Tinubu, in the broadcast, amounted to elongation of their state of poverty.

He described the promised expansion of the social register to do cash transfers to vulnerable households as an extension of corruption.

According to Erubami, Nigerians expected commitment to a better life for all Nigerians, continued negotiation for holistic wage increases, statement showing compassion on increasing fees across Nigerian universities, and promising payment of salary arrears of eight months owed academic staff of universities.

Erubami added that Nigerians expected to hear a renewed commitment to a more inclusive government that will work in synergy with the critical sectors of civil society and labour and send strong signals to the judiciary to guarantee the rule of law for all Nigerians.

On security, Erubami said Nigerians expected to hear how the government intended to accord the highest priority to the safety of the people and their properties, especially paying tribute to fallen heroes and compensating families of those who lost their lives while serving their fatherland.

Erubami, who is president of the Coalition for Democracy in Nigeria ( CODIN), said, “Looking at the Anniversary speech made by the President one can still see some gaps in the promises made and the realities of poverty, hunger and substantial pains of the people as a result of the implemented policies of fuel subsidy withdrawal, foreign exchange floating.

“The speech did not concretely capture the mood of the moment. Nigerians are still talking about the pains of the subsidy removal, the impoverished majority continue to suffer degradations in their areas of poor existence, basic home commodities continue to rise in price, transportation is not affordable and home feeding materials and means of survival are not easily accessible and affordable! Nigerians expected more than was given in the speech against their high hopes from the government.”

“They already know and believe that bold reforms are needed to take them to the level of prosperity but not through additional socio-economic pains, they expect the government will provide immediate relief to cushion their harsh conditions and not further promises which continue to elongate their poverty. No Nigerian is waiting for expansion of corruption known as “Cash Withdrawal” or expanding the social network to other invisible million households as being touted presently.”

