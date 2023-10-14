Former President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has described the President Bola Tinubu-led administration as the toughest in history of Nigeria.

This comes on heels of the backlash he received following media blackout on the Chicago State University, CSU, certificate saga of Tinubu pending the Supreme Court decision on the matter.

Agbakoba, in a recent interview with Vanguard, decried the hike in food prices as a result of the subsidy removal by the Tinubu-led administration.

According to him, Tinubu has a lot of controversies to contend with: The socio-economic crisis occasioned by the policy of subsidy removal, the unified single exchange rate, the threat by the Labour Congress to shut down the country, the struggle to provide palliatives to calm frayed nerves, and now the issue of credibility as a result of the Chicago State Certificate saga.

“President Tinubu has taken on a very challenging assignment. Let us assume that President Tinubu is the captain of an aircraft. Tinubu takes off from the runway; he has to climb out to a particular altitude. You know, in climbing, some pilots have a very smooth climb, while others have very turbulent climbing. Tinubu has been contending with two major headwinds.

“One is the issue of the removal of subsidies, and another is the exchange control issue. How he handles them will depend on his skills as a pilot. But the climbing is very difficult.

“When you are climbing out and you hit the headwind, you have to be in full focus. So, the climb-out has been extremely tough.

“There is no doubt about it. What I think is that he ought to be using full power because when a pilot is climbing, he has the power to trot. What I see Captain Tinubu doing at this stage is using only 50 percent of his throttle power.

“He needs to push that throttle to the limit so that the climb-out can be great. I will say that the turbulence will continue until the Supreme Court makes its final decision.

“What is obvious is that Nigerians have to go through a very tough time. It has been the toughest time in the history of this country since independence, as garri, rice, vegetables, and other staple foods are way out of the reach of the common man,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE