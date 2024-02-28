Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has extended an invitation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit the state for the inauguration of 1,000 tractors and several other agricultural machinery acquired for the take-off of mechanised farming in Niger State.

The governor extended the invitation to the president at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Governor Umaru Bago, who used the opportunity to discuss at length with the President his agricultural revolution, stressed that Niger State is poised to transform the agricultural sector through mechanised farming.

He said that the state has signed several agreements with agribusiness partners for the actualization of his agricultural revolution in Niger State.

Responding, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu admitted that the efforts of Governor Umaru Bago aimed at ensuring that Niger State contributes significantly to the food security agenda of the federal government are commendable.

He called on other states to borrow a leaf from Niger State so that the yearnings and aspirations of the federal government as regards food security and sufficiency could be achieved.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE