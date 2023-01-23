‘Tinubu solution to challenges confronting Nigerian youths’

The Youth Wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the solution to myriads of challenges confronting the country, especially the youths.

According to them, the former Lagos State governor has a good agenda to provide better opportunities for the younger age.

Speaking at a town hall meeting tagged, “Agenda for the youth conversation on renewed hope for Nigerian youths” held in Lagos, the speakers who spoke on different topics concluded that the time is now for the youth to take action, not talk.

According to the coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima youth Wing, Aliyu Audu, the conversation is focused on the sum total of our commitments and collaborations as young people to advance the lofty dreams of the youths for our dear country.

He said, “we have gathered here to discuss why it is important for us as youths to actively involve and expand our influence in the running of our dear country.

”This conversation is more about how the sum total of our commitments and collaborations as young people can advance our lofty dreams for our dear country.

”We are here to possibly agree on one fundamental fact, and that is the fact that any of us sitting on the fence, as far as political participation is concerned, will not get us any closer to attaining our collective desire for a great nation.”

He noted that the administration of Muhammadu Buhari has contributed a lot to increase the participation and inclusion of youth in politics and governance, especially with the enactment of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ law which has made it a reality for young people to contest and win elections in order to contribute to national leadership at various levels.

“It is now left for us to take up the challenge and benefit from the opportunities this avail us” he added.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, Audu noted that some of the dividends of democracy under the leadership of President Buhari have positively impacted the youths.





These, he identified as the Public Works Scheme to cater to the interest of youths with purely technical skills.

He explained that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu has pledged to deploy technology and digital economy to create jobs for the teeming youth population and that he has also promised to work on delivering a student loan that would greatly ease the burden of students and also deliver reforms to guarantee stable academic calendar in our tertiary institutions.

Audu noted that the APC candidate has also guaranteed to work on reforming the country’s security system in order to make our uniformed men more professional and to operate strictly within the ambit of the law.

”So he deserves to be supported to realise his dream and aspirations for a better Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the topic, “Nigeria image our responsibility” another youth, Ayobami Alao noted that Nigerians should be committed to portraying the country’s image in positive light both within and outside of the country.

He stressed that every country has its peculiar challenges which they face it in their own way.

He suggested that the concern should be to make the image of the country better.

Alao also disclosed that Tinubu has the power to deliver the dividends of democracy and put the country in good light.

He said, “The youths should play an active role in voting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Let us join hands to put a unique legacy for the country. The youths need to participate in the process of electing a credible leader.”

Others that spoke at the event include Kemi Asekun, Dr Segun Tomori, Dr Olatokunbo Otitoju and Dr Gloria Onye.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE