Ahead of the May 29 swearing-in ceremony, the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to support the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, with their prayers to enable the latter deliver on his campaign promises.

Spokesperson of the group, Okhue Obo, in a statement obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, assured Tinubu of their support before, during and the transition.

They also warned against any attempts by disgruntled politicians to disrupt Tinubu’s inauguration.

“We welcome Tinubu back to the country. Recall that Tinubu emerged the winner at our group’s spiritual presidential election held about two months ago before the terrestrial February 25 presidential election.

“Now, we have reviewed the volatile developments in the country. We urge the aggrieved parties to give peace a chance because resorting to self-help will do more harm than good to the polity.

“There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions. We are currently cleaning and detoxifying the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from.

“What Tinubu needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians so he could deliver on his Renewed Hope promise for better life for all,” the statement partly read.

