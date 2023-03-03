Israel Arogbonlo

There seems no end in sight to the wrangling trailing the 2023 Presidential election, as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi have approached the Presidential Election Court (PEC), Abuja seeking an order to allow them inspect materials used for the February 25 poll.

Their request is contained in two ex-parte motions they both filed at the PEC secretariat at the Court of Appeal, Abuja earlier this week.

TRIBUNE ONLINE learned both motions have been listed for hearing today (Friday).

Atiku’s motion was filed on Wednesday, March 1, while Obi’s filed his on Thursday.

Meanwhile, six states of the federation; Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto have also dragged the federal government before the Supreme Court over the conduct, collation and announcement of the February 25, 2023, presidential and National Assembly elections.

The States want the apex court to declare that the pronouncement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the presidential election and president-elect based on that election be voided by the court.

There have been mixed reactions following the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the APC as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll. Some analysts believe the process that led to the Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect was marred by irregularities amidst other forms of electoral rigging.

