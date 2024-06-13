President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.

A statement issued on Thursday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said

President Tinubu rejoiced with the remarkable leader and her family on this momentous occasion.

The President extolled the former Minister of Finance for her service to the nation and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

He also commended the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

President Tinubu prayed for many more years of good health for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her family.

Similarly, the president warmly congratulated Otunba Adekunle Ojora on his 92nd birthday.

President Tinubu joined family and friends to celebrate the renowned businessman and Otunba of Lagos on this special occasion.

He saluted the elder statesman, recalling his contributions to advancing the economic well-being of the nation through enterprise development as well as by encouraging indigenous participation in critical sectors of the economy.

President Tinubu extolled Otunba Ojora for his statesmanship, life of service, and wisdom.

He prayed for many more years of excellent health for the elder statesman and his family.

