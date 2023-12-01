The House of Representatives’ Northern Caucus Chairman, Alhaji Ado Alhassan Doguwa, vehemently denied a purported claim that President Bola Tinubu presented an empty budget box before the National Assembly.

Instead, he clarified, “What people don’t know is that the President has since submitted a flash drive of the entire budget before his presentation to the Joint Chambers.”

In a statement released to the press in Kano titled “Stop the Misrepresentation of Facts; We Did Not Receive an Empty 2024 Budget Box from President Tinubu,” Alhassan Ado Doguwa dismissed the speculation as baseless.

“What people don’t know is that Mr President had earlier submitted a flash drive as a soft copy of the 2023 budget.

Which is now being printed out in hard copies. And as usual, I brought one single hard copy of the budget to the floor,” Doguwa clarified.

He said, “I write in response to the mischievous insinuations that Mr President laid empty boxes before the National Assembly on the day he presented the appropriation bill 2023.”

Despite this, he mentioned, “Be that as it may, Senators and Hon. members were satisfied and were conveniently guided by the verbal presentation and the way Mr President digested the budget, and gave a specific analysis of the funds allocated to the various sectors of the economy.

“I, therefore, want to say that any media or mischievous reports insinuating that Mr President laid empty boxes were not true and unfounded.”

Hon. Doguwa, who also chairs the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, indicated that “such reports are only being perpetrated by mischief makers and opposition members who would always criticise the government with or without reasonable cause.

I further wish to urge Nigerians to disregard such insinuations and condemn the perpetrators as they are enemies of Nigeria’s progress.”

He concluded by announcing that from next week, the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream will start budget defence on estimates of agencies under my committee’s supervision”.

