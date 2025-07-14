Tinubu constitutes committee for Buhari’s state burial

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the state funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Committee, which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, is tasked with the responsibility of planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for Buhari.

Other members of the committee for Buhari’s state burial include the following: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Minister of Defence; Minister of Information and National Orientation; Minister of Works and Minister of Interior.

Others are: Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Minister of Housing and Urban Development; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy; National Security Adviser; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters; Inspector General of Police; Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS): and Chief of Defence Staff.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), would serve as the Secretariat to the Committee, Director, Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, stated in Abuja on Monday in Abuja.

Tinubu in honour of the late President Buhari, has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late elder statesman.

“Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public would be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“Further briefings will follow as the days unfold,” the statement said.