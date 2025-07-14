Amb Awolowo Dosumu condoles with FG, family over ex-President Buhari’s passing 

The family of Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ has condoled with the Federal Government of Nigeria and the family of late Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.), GCFR, over demise of the former Nigeria’s President.

Tribune Online reports that Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s military head of state in the 1980s and democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, passed away on Sunday, July 13, at a clinic in London.

Ambassador Dr. O. Awolọwọ Dosumu, in separate letters on Monday, on behalf of the family, said the passing of Buhari brought a solemn moment not just for the family but the entire nation.

“This is a solemn moment not just for your family, but for the entire nation. His presence on the Nigerian political landscape spanned decades and left an enduring imprint on the nation’s history,” the letter addressed to Buhari’s family partly reads.

Continuing, Ambassador Awolowo Dosumu in the letter addressed to the federal government described late Muhammadu Buhari as a personality whose leadership both as military head of state and civilian president marked significant moments in the history of Nigeria.

“General Buhari’s long and eventful career in public service reflected a deep sense of duty and personal discipline. His leadership, both as a military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, marked significant moments in the nation’s history. His legacy of service will remain part of our national narrative,” the letter partly reads.

Awolowo Dosumu added by praying for the peaceful repose of Buhari’s soul and comfort for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

“We pray that the Almighty will comfort you all, grant you the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and receive his soul into eternal peace.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE