By Tola Adenubi | Lagos

OPERATOR of the Terminal C of the Tin-Can Island Port, Port & Cargo Handling Services (P&CHS) recently inducted 25 young engineering graduates of various universities and polytechnics into it’s graduate trainee programme.

According to the Sifax Group subsidiary, the one-year programme will afford the young graduates the opportunity of practical technical training and mentorship from experienced hands in the company.

The programme is designed to address the shortage of competent technical manpower in the nations maritime industry.

At the end of the training, the company will absorb the best of the participants into its workforce.