Nigeria, particularly its aviation sector has again been enmeshed in an ongoing diplomatic drama over the hitherto communication breakdown between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following some policies of the UAE authorities deliberately targeted at Nigeria.

The genesis of the crisis emanated about a year ado as the UAE rolled out some hostile policies which made air travels between Nigeria and the UAE cumbersome for the Nigerian travelling public.

The manner of the policies angered many Nigerian travellers who accused the Emirates government of singling out Nigeria for the tough policies, despite the huge money the country generates through the huge passengers travelling to the UAE for business and leisure regularly.

As if that is not enough, while Nigeria was yet to fathom reasons behind some of the unfriendly policies, the UAE again suspended the issuance of visas to Nigerians, still for yet-to-be clarified reasons.

The suspension of visa attracted wide outrage amongst Nigerians, in view of the humiliation and embarrassment it brought upon the Nigerian travellers who had their visas cancelled, denied entering Dubai while many were hounded into prisons.

Amidst the tension, the only Nigerian airline, Air Peace, reciprocating the air travel agreement on Nigerian side was frustrated out of the UAE route. To pay the UAE back in its own coins, the then Federal Government equally banned the two UAE carriers, Emirates and Etihad, from Nigeria.

While this drama continued, then came the issue of the trapped funds of the foreign airlines, including the UAE carriers in Nigeria, which the two carriers capitalised on to finally announce the withdrawal of their operations from Nigeria.

The situation continued unresolved throughout the regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The dwindled hope was finally rekindled again when the UAE ambassador, during his visit to the newly elected President Bola Tinubu at the Villa, pledged the UAE’s readiness to partner with Nigeria.

This must have encouraged the decision of President Tinubu alongside his team, including the ministers of aviation, foreign affairs and finance, amongst others, to pay a visit to the Arab country where critical diplomatic issues bothering on the visa ban and flight suspension must have been debated.

Again, obviously, its’ very possible that officials from the two sides must have agreed on the need for each other to give peace a chance for the restoration of free trade inflows between the two countries after one year of stalemate.

Certainly, it is equally possible that it was out of the excitement of the turnout of the body language of the officials of both countries at the diplomatic talks that brought about the announcement made by the spokesperson of the Nigerian government, Ajuri Ngelale, that the UAE had agreed to lift the visa ban and allow its airlines to resume flights back to Nigeria and vice versa.





The excitement was abruptly stalled when the UAE officials recanted its initial position and insisted that the status quo must remain until all documentations are tidied up.

Without doubt, the position of the UAE government is another opportunity for them to insult and embarrass not only the leadership of Nigeria, but all its citizens. For why would the UAE officials allowed the Nigerian delegates who visited them to leave the country before rejecting the outcome of the discussions that took place between the two parties at the meeting.

Among the questions calling for answers include: could the recanting be another way of the UAE trying to play the smart card or could the Arab country be using the opportunity to tell Nigeria that it no longer want to do business with Nigeria.

While these and many more questions are on the lips of many, with the decision of the Nigerian government to take the step of settling the lingering crisis with the UAE was not out of place, and as ridiculing as the good intention ended up being, it is hoped that the Federal Government must have learnt one or two things about international diplomacies.

Agreed that the deed has been done and Nigeria has again been ridiculed by the UAE, but at this juncture, it is has become pertinent for Nigeria to step back and avoid rushing to restore any relationship with the Arab country for the time being.

Honestly, Nigeria has nothing to lose if the UAE continues in this dirty game after all, it is on record that the huge traffic of Nigerian passengers trooping into the country for businesses and leisures contribute hugely to the economic power of the Arab nation which should have been appreciated.

Rather than Nigeria going cap at hand to beg them, it should be the other way round.

Time has, therefore, come for Nigeria to call the bluff of the UAE and other countries who may want to play any extreme international game with Nigeria, a country blessed with great potential including its strategic position and the huge population which must not be ignored by any serious nation.

Henceforth, Nigerians willing to travel for businesses and leisures should consider other countries like Egypt and Namibia who have similar or even more natural attractions for businesses and tourism. At the end of the day, the UAE will realize it has made a costly mistake for playing smart game with Nigeria.