Three rob, rape, kill female trader in Orhionmwon, Edo

The suspects are in the custody of the Edo Police Command for the murder of a female trader, whom they robbed, gang-raped and thereafter murdered on her way to the market in Evbuosa road near Obozogbe in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the three suspects accosted the woman and dispossessed her of the sum N30,000 before dragging her into a nearby bush, where they took turns to rape and later left her with life-threatening injuries.

The yet-to-be-identified woman was said to have died as a result of the injuries she sustained while she was being defiled by her assailants.

The vigilante group in the area said that some persons who were on the farm heard the woman scream but could not find her because the suspects had dragged her further into the bush.

What gave out the suspects was a shirt belonging to a member of the village which was found in the area where the incident took place.

The source disclosed that the owner of the shirt was later identified to be one Destiny Osa who was subsequently arrested by the locals and handed over to men of the Ugo Police Division, who in turn handed him over to men of the Anti Kidnapping And Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State Police Command for further investigation.

Using high technical intelligence, the said Osa told the police how they attacked, robbed, raped and murdered the woman in the bush at about 7 am.

Osa took the police to arrest the other two members of the gang named Etim Zion and Samuel Jeremiah both from Akwa Ibom State but are residents of the area.

During the police investigation, the woman’s hair attachment and her cloth referred to as ‘wrapper’ were recovered at the scene of the crime.

The prime suspect, Osa, later led the police and another investigative team to the bush area where the woman was gang-raped.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the body of the woman has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and further investigation.

When contacted, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said no one had come for the body of the female trader.

Nwabuzor advised anyone whose family member left home since Saturday, December 19, 2020, to Evbuosa around Obozogbe in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State and had not returned home to contact the office of the Anti Kidnapping/Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State police command in Benin city.

The PPRO assured that the three suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…