Those praying for opposition candidates should engage in another prayer point for them, they have already missed their way —Makinde
The 2022 edition of the Mega Praise, a covenanted worship experience between the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde and his Maker, has come and gone but not without unforgettable memories as always.
What started eight years ago, at a period Makinde could not fathom his way to the Government House, has become a household event in Nigeria today and a sacred moment when the Oyo State’s Number One citizen and his family let down all guards in praise of the most high.
Like an obedient child heeding the charge of a father, Makinde had, eight years ago, chosen to obey the dictate of God in Psalms 95, “Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song.”
Eight years down the line, the governor has not looked back, with the 2022 edition of the Mega Praise with the theme: “Halleluyah,” held at the Government House Arcade, on 23 December, 2022, again bringing together the high and mighty in Oyo State.
Political bigwigs, traditional rulers, the clergy and the laity, at that event, all chose the Makinde way, offering praises to the God of all the Earth.
Interestingly, then Governor Seyi Makinde had opted for the high way of praise to celebrate God ahead of his birthday on Christmas, but the 2022 version, the fourth Mega Praise event since he assumed office in 2019. It also marked the end of an eventful four years in office as governor of the Pacesetter State and the herald for another four years of good governance, which is set to beginning in 2023 when the people of the state would have re-elected him.
The Mega Praise has become symbolic for the governor, as a way of ending a calendar year and heralding a new year with hopes, amid praises and worship.
At the Government House Arcade last Thursday, from the renditions of popular gospel musicians, including Adeyinka Alaseyori to the various Bible lessons and sermon, the theme of praise and thanksgiving rang out loud, as the governor and those in attendance submitted to another charge by the Psalmist in Psalm 136, “o give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good, for His mercies endureth forever.”
During his speech at the event, Governor Makinde rendered praises to the Most High God, whom he described as his bulwark from every political conspiracy, which some of his opponents in the 2023 general election threatened as a coalition.
For the governor, who has made it abundantly clear that he is in a coalition with the people of Oyo State, hence the high concentration of his administration on delivering good governance across all sectors, his 2023 re-election is God’s own project, which He has already finished.
Going for the high way of praise and trust in God, with whom he made a pact to organise Mega Praise annually, Governor Makinde made a quick visit into the Bible, citing Psalm 69:6, which declares the safety and comfort that people who praise and trust in God always have.
“Lord, the LORD Almighty, may those who hope in you not be disgraced because of me; God of Israel, may those who seek you not be put to shame because of me,” he read.
The governor, who declared that he remained unbothered by talks about forming a coalition to unseat him in 2023, maintained that he has laid the foundation for a greater Oyo State and he was sure that he would go on to consolidate on it under the Omituntun 2.0 agenda, which centres on sustainable development for Oyo State.
The governor maintained that ahead of the 2019 election, which produced him as the governor of the state, he campaigned vigorously with the policy document tagged Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development, 2019-2023 and that he has kept fidelity with that pact, and that the evidences of that fidelity to his agreement with the people are visible across all sectors.
Having fulfilled his pact with the people of the state through the Roadmap for Accelerated Development, 2019-2023, the governor said he would go ahead to release the Roadmap for Sustainable Development, 2023- 2027, which will guide his administration when re-elected in 2023.
He said: “Those praying for the opposition candidates should engage in another prayer point for them, because they have already missed their ways.
“We have laid the foundation to turn things around in Oyo State and we have been doing great, so 2023 is about consolidating on the foundation we have laid.
“In a couple of days, we will release our roadmap for sustainable development in Oyo State from 2023 to 2027 and beyond.
“So, I don’t want you to be afraid, because it is God’s finished project and we have handed everything to God.”
On that note of assurance based on a deep faith in God, the curtain was drawn on the 2022 Mega Praise, with the chairman of the Mega Praise Committee, Deacon Ayoade Adekola, who has been in charge of organising the event since its inception eight years ago, describing it as a huge success.
At the event were top Christian leaders and government functionaries as well as hundreds of Oyo State residents, who cannot wait for the Mega Praise 2023, which by their prayers and resolution on the next governorship election, will be organised by Makinde as governor of Oyo State for another term of four years.
- Alao is Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor of Oyo State.
