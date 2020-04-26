Bauchi records three new COVID-19 cases, total now 14

It has been confirmed that Bauchi State now has a total of 14 positive cases of COVID-19, 8 are classified active following the confirmation of three new cases as at Sunday evening.

Confirmation of the three new positive cases as contained in the state COVID-19 Situation Operation Room of the Ministry of Health was made by Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwan Mohammed, who spoke to our Tribune Online in a telephone interview late on Sunday evening.

“All the three new cases are women who came in from Kano and Abuja. We are tracing their contacts in Bauchi, Kano and Abuja in order to determine their status,” he further disclosed.

Rilwanu Mohammed, however, said that one more person was successfully treated, tested negative to COVID-19 infection and was discharged saying that the results were sent to him from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja, at about 2.00 pm on Sunday.

The BASPHCDA Chairman said: “Yes, we have three additional cases in the state. This brings to 14 the total number of cases in the state. The active cases are now eight. These new cases are fresh ones, they are not the contacts of any of the confirmed cases. Two of them are returnees from Kano State while the other one came into the state from Abuja.”

He added that “We also discharged one more person on Sunday which means we have discharged a total of six people who tested negative.”

Rilwanu Mohammed however assured that the State Rapid Response Taskforce is doing everything humanly possible to check the spread of the infection in the state stressing that contact tracing of the positive index cases has been intensified while all those who tested positive have been isolated and started receiving treatment.

He also stressed that people should maintain high standards of hygienic living by washing their hands regularly with clean flowing water and soap and thereafter apply hand sanitizers stressing also that masks should be used but more importantly people should stay at home and avoid contact with others by practising social distancing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE