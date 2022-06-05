Things are changing as the Bible has predicted (I)

THE bible is an amazing book. Many people are not conversant with its content and generally the bible has been underrated, undervalued and under read. We miss out a lot when our approach, attitude and response to the bible is wrong. The bible is for our good.

“All Scripture is God-breathed [given by divine inspiration] and is profitable for instruction, for conviction [of sin], for correction [of error and restoration to obedience], for training in righteousness [learning to live in conformity to God’s will, both publicly and privately—behaving honorably with personal integrity and moral courage];” 2 Timothy 3.16 Ampl

“I believe the Bible is the best gift God has ever given to man. All the good from The Savior of the world is communicated to us through this Book.” Abraham Lincoln

Among other things it predicts what will happen. Wisdom demands we know what the bible is saying and appropriately align and adjust our lives accordingly. What we are experiencing and going through today has been prophesied long ago.

In this article I will look at Daniel 12.4. This verse mentions three issues happening today but which had been prophesised as we are told by theologians round 2BC. The relevance of this prophecy is astonishingly accurate even after thousands of years when they were first prophesied.

“‘This is a confidential report, Daniel, for your eyes and ears only. Keep it secret. Put the book under lock and key until the end. In the interim there is going to be a lot of frantic running around, trying to figure out what’s going on.” Daniel 12.4 Message





Prophet Daniel right back in 2BC had prophesied about frantic running around. Today in the 21st century there is so much frantic running around that the thought of it is scary. There is mass movement of people locally, nationally and internationally. When we talk of frantic running around we need to understand the meaning of certain terms – refugee, asylum seeker and a migrant.

“The terms have distinct meanings, and despite some grey area, confusing them completely leads to problems for those respective populations.

Refugees are people fleeing armed conflicts or persecution. There were 19,5 million of them worldwide at the end of 2014 according to UNHCR. Their situation is so perilous that they cross national borders to seek safety in nearby countries and become recognised as refugees with access to assistance from states and aid organisations.

An asylum seeker is someone who claims to be a refugee but whose claim hasn’t been evaluated. This person would have applied for asylum on the grounds that returning to his or her country would lead to persecution on account of race, religion, nationality or political beliefs.

Someone is an asylum seeker for so long as their application is pending. So not every asylum seeker will be recognised as a refugee, but every refugee is initially an asylum seeker.

Migrants choose to move not because of a direct threat or persecution but mainly to improve their lives: finding work, seeking better education, reuniting with family. Unlike refugees who cannot safely return home, migrants can return home if they wish.” Habitatforhumanity.org.uk

TO BE CONTINUED