There’s never been crack in Northern Elders Forum ― Baba Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has clarified that the statement he issued after the elders’ endorsement of PDP consensus candidates, has the consent and blessings of their leader, Professor Ango Abdullahi.

He, therefore, said he did not go against their leader who they held in high esteem.

“First of all, that statement I issued was his statement. I don’t have authority to release a statement,” he stressed.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna on Wednesday in Kaduna, Baba Ahmed further reiterated that the entire NEF supports Professor Ango Abdullahi.

He added, “We are loyal to him. What he did on the consensus was a good thing. What he wanted to do is very clear. He did what he did as Professor Ango Abdullahi and not as a convener or Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

“But we are not against him. He’s a highly respected Nigerian. He’s committed to good governance. We are loyal to him.”





Thus, the NEF spokesman dispelled the insinuation that there’s a crack in the forum, insisting there’s no crack.

“There has never been a crack in the Northern Elders Forum and there will never be a crack. Our leader is Professor Ango Abdullahi. He is respected.” Baba Ahmed noted.

While commenting on the state of the nation, Hakeem Baba Ahmed noted that what is happening in the country in the last decades is, that we elect poor leaders. I think is not their fault but also our fault too.

According to him, “something is wrong with us as a country, contending, we don’t elect good leaders who care about the country instead we elect leaders who only about themselves.

“Nigerians have to be careful either we elect good leaders in 2023 or those who will come will be worst than the present crop of leaders.”

Earlier, while addressing the participants, the state chairman of the NLC, Ayuba Magaji represented by the Vice-Chairman, Shehu Usman disclosed that the title of the pre worker’s day symposium titled, Labour politics and the quest for good governance and development in Nigeria ‘ was carefully chosen in view of the present reality.

He noted that good governance has eroded our country as the present-day leaders seem to be overwhelmed with these challenges, saying, honestly speaking they don’t have solutions to the current problems.

It was on this premise he declared that “We want to encourage our members to participate in active politics. Everyone can be a member of the political party. Anyone can be an agent of the change we aspire for.”

