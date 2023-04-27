The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians about a dangerous cough syrup in circulation.

The cough syrup called ‘Naturcold’, is reportedly manufactured by Fraken Group.

According to reports, the syrup is believed to have caused the deaths of six children under the age of five at a health facility in the health district of Fundong, in the North-West region of Cameroon.

According to the North-West Regional of Cameroon delegate for Public Health, the children showed a decrease in kidney function after using the cough syrup.

This was disclosed in a recent press statement by NAFDAC.

The Agency said the product is not authorised for marketing in Cameroon and was purchased from unauthorised sources.

“Although the product is not in NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the substandard (contaminated) syrups,” the agency said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…





I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…