There is a future in phone, fashion photography —Aycreations

Ayomide Kayode Ayobami is from Ondo State, Nigeria. The medicine and surgery student from Olabisi Onabanjo University is the CEO of Aycreations. In this interview by FAVOUR BOLUWADE, Ay said he discovered photography at a young age and his medicine and surgery dreams didn’t stop the photography dream, among other issues. Excerpts:

So, Ay, why photography? What happened to medicine and surgery?

Well, I discovered my love for photography from a tender age, about 12 years I guess. I see myself always documenting events unconsciously. I remembered using my grandma’s camcorder a couple of times just because I needed to document event. I just loved capturing the moment. I started photography professionally about some years ago. I remember it was during one ASUU strike palava that I learnt photography under Oviesoft. He really inspired me and created the passion in me. I only used 3 weeks there because the strike was called off. Fullhouse studios too took me on different photography tours around Nigeria. It was definitely an eye opener. Learnt so much during those periods. My friends; Dr Tunji, Michael, Deyon were all part of the learning process; that was just how my photography journey started. I am still studying medicine and surgery. LOL.

What is your brand’s uniqueness?

Aycreations focuses on creating and recreating long lasting memories; that’s the art of photography. We do so with excellence.

Can one survive in the photography business without passion?

For me, passion is a core ingredient, it simply is the drive! And no, one needs it to survive not just in Nigeria, but everywhere else.

The clientele in Nigeria is increasing due to social media and branding – ‘packaging’ as we call it. With this, how is your brand keeping up with the growing competition in the art?

Simply keeping up with the trend! As the business evolve, I try to keep abreast with such evolvement.

Do clients pay well now? There have been complaints in the past…

Yes, I am getting paid for the value I am offering even though my pay is top 30 percent. But I am working assiduously to provide more value so I can be among the top one percent

The pandemic affected event planners and photographers were not left behind. How did you diversify and make ends meet?

Well, initially at the start of the pandemic, it was quite challenging as we were restricted to a large extent and this affect business really. This inspired me to starting a framing business, an online business which is a subset of Aycreations called FRAYMES. We help make wall arts of various kinds and delivery to every part of the nation even outside the country. This helped improve income greatly.

Many people still do photoshoots and a lot just use their high tech phones now. Could there be a chance there’s hope for phone photography?

There’s an art to photography. Photography is not just about the camera lenses. There’s a skill to photography. Because the art and skills behind photography is not one that can be instantaneously reproduced by someone with a camera as good as samsung S-20, the need for photographers remains undisturbed. And yes, phone photography is a growing part of photography.

Since all you need do is edit shots taken either by phone or camera, what differences are there?

Quite a number actually. Using a phone can’t be compared as using a DSLR camera because we have various lenses we use with cameras and this helps us to achieve different effects and angles as we desire. Also when it comes to setting the camera to achieve specific results a large percentage of phones can’t do that.

What other hobbies do you have?

Music! I live music and definitely marrying a music lover too. Smiles.

What’s the future of photography for Aycreations?

For me it’s fshion photography. I see myself doing fashion photography on a global scale really.

