The story of a young boy called Joseph born with the skill of interpreting dreams

Joseph was a young Hebrew boy, the second to the last-born son of the family. Jacob was his father and his mother was a beautiful woman by the name of Racheal. He had 20 older brothers born in the city of Canaan. Although Joseph was the eleventh-born son in order of birth, he was second in line for his father’s inheritance because he was the firstborn son of the second wife. Jacob had a special coat made for Joseph, popularly called the “coat of many colours” this somewhat distinguished him from his siblings as he seems to be his father’s favourite.

He had a gift or special ability to interpret dreams. His journey of self-discovery started from the interpretation of one of his dreams which led to the ordeal that later led him to King Pharaoh of his time.

After two whole years, Pharaoh dreamt that he was standing by the Nile, and behold, there came up out of the Nile seven cows, attractive and plump, and they fed in the reed grass. And behold, seven other cows, ugly and thin, came up out of the Nile after them, and stood by the other cows on the bank of the Nile. And the ugly, thin cows ate up the seven attractive, plump cows. And Pharaoh awoke. And he fell asleep and dreamt a second time. And behold, seven ears of grain, plump and good, were growing on one stalk. And behold, after they sprouted seven ears, thin and blighted by the east wind. And the thin ears swallowed up the seven plump, full ears. And Pharaoh awoke, and behold, it was a dream. So in the morning, his spirit was troubled, and he sent and called for all the magicians of Egypt and all its wise men. Pharaoh told them his dreams, but none could interpret them to Pharaoh.

Then the chief cupbearer said to Pharaoh, “I remember my offenses today. When Pharaoh was angry with his servants and put me and the chief baker in custody in the house of the captain of the guard, we dreamt on the same night, he and I, each having a dream with its interpretation. A young Hebrew was there with us, a servant of the captain of the guard. When we told him, he interpreted our dreams for us, giving an interpretation to each man according to his dream. And as he interpreted to us, so it came about. I was restored to my office, and the baker was hanged.”

Then Pharaoh sent and called Joseph, and they quickly brought him out of the pit. And when he had shaved and changed his clothes, he came in before Pharaoh, the then King of Egypt. And Pharaoh said to Joseph, “I have had a dream, and there is no one who can interpret it. I have heard it said of you that when you hear a dream you can interpret it.”

Joseph answered Pharaoh, “It is not in me; God will give Pharaoh a favourable answer.” Then Pharaoh said to Joseph, “Behold, in my dream, I was standing on the banks of the Nile. Seven cows, plump and attractive, came up out of the Nile and fed in the reed grass. Seven other cows came up after them, poor and very ugly and thin, such as I had never seen in all the land of Egypt. And the thin, ugly cows ate up the first seven plump cows, but when they had eaten them no one would have known that they had eaten them, for they were still as ugly as at the beginning. Then I awoke. I also saw in my dream seven ears growing on one stalk, full and good. Seven ears, withered, thin, and blighted by the east wind, sprouted after them, and the thin ears swallowed up the seven good ears. And I told it to the magicians, but no one could explain it to me.”





Then Joseph said to Pharaoh, “The dreams of Pharaoh are one; God has revealed to Pharaoh what he is about to do. The seven good cows are seven years, and the seven good ears are seven years; the dreams are one. The seven lean and ugly cows that came up after them are seven years, and the seven empty ears blighted by the east wind are also seven years of famine. It is as I told Pharaoh; God has shown Pharaoh what he is about to do.

There will come seven years of great plenty throughout all the land of Egypt, but after them, there will arise seven years of famine, and all the plenty will be forgotten in the land of Egypt.

The famine will consume the land, and the plenty will be unknown in the land because of the famine that will follow, for it will be very severe. And the doubling of Pharaoh’s dream means that the thing is fixed by God, and God will shortly bring it about. Now, therefore, let Pharaoh select a discerning and wise man, and set him over the land of Egypt. Let Pharaoh proceed to appoint overseers over the land and take one-fifth of the produce of the land[b] of Egypt during the seven plentiful years. And let them gather all the food of these good years that are coming and store up grain under the authority of Pharaoh for food in the cities, and let them keep it. That food shall be a reserve for the land against the seven years of famine that are to occur in the land of Egypt, so that the land may not perish through the famine. [Genesis 37]

In your journey of wealth creation, you should learn that there can be a season of plenty and a season of drought. I have people who try to ask how to live wealthy all year through but never prepare for the days of drought that may come. Smart investors always take note of other days apart from the days of plenty. Whether you are building your wealth through the stock market, land banking, mutual funds, or other means, it is essential to understand the signs of the time and be prepared for it. Joseph’s interpretation gave the people of Egypt a working plan. Which reconfirms the law of sustainable wealth.