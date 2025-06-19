The second police commendation and award ceremony to deserving officers

WEDNESDAY June 4, 2025, witnessed the second anniversary of IGP Egbetokun’s Commendation and Award ceremony for officers who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour in the Nigeria Police service. Present at the occasion were the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, ably represented by the senate president, Chief Godwill Apkabio GCON, the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun NPM and sundry others. These personalities deserve three gbosa each for reasons I will shortly unfold. First, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves the three gbosa for being audacious, on assuming office in May 2023, for the removal of fuel subsidy and for merging the dual exchange rates of the naira to the dollars. He was of a bold spirit and not a timorous soul. He did what others in the past were unable to do. Although these policy decisions had consequential effects, the positive aspects are beginning to show up in terms of reduced inflation and the reduction in food, petroleum prices and increased foreign reserve. We just need to be patient with the administration. In no distance future all shall reap the dividend of democracy.

As regards the Senate President, this is the third occasion I met him on an event such as this. The first occasion was in Enwang in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. It was during the burial ceremony of my boss and benefactor, Chief Etim Inyang GCON, IGP (retd). We were all at the stadium in a ceremony presided over by His Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang. I believe the senate president will be my witness on a matter I will disclose in a moment. The third gbosa goes to IGP Egetokun for facilitating this second anniversary. Deserving officers were not only presented with certificates but also commended with awards. I had in the past canvassed for the extension of his tenure because he is competent, qualified, and a performer. Surely, these qualities speak volumes for him. Having said these, I would like to discuss three issues, most of which are not palatable. Some of our police Inspectors and rank and file don’t dress properly while on duty. A practice is evolving while on duty, some of our police men wear singlets and vests with inscription of police or mopol. Singlets and vests are meant for training in the colleges or for jungle exercise. Some are seen wearing slippers while on duty or putting beret caps in their pockets while in uniform. Appropriate Force Orders and Administrative Instruction should correct these anomalies.

Not too Long, I alighted from the plane. On my way to the town, I saw our policemen baring arms in mufti. But for one of them in uniform, I mistook them for robbers. I quickly phoned the command Commissioner of Police. He mobilised personnel to the scene and disarmed the squad. Apparently, it was an anti-cult squad. You need monitoring units in the states to fish out these delicts. But the most pathetic is the situation where a Divisional Police Officer was killed in his office in Kano State. Where were the Station Arm Guard? What measures are put in place to secure the perimeter of police stations to avoid such occurrence? How come a suspect died in the station? There were insinuations that while the DPO was in Bauchi State similar incidents happened there. This episode should be properly investigated to ensure it does not occur again. A case study should be simulated for learning and appropriate lessons deduced. Security around all our police stations should be fortified.

Finally, let me prognosticate, and the Senate President will attest to it. This might be the last occasion where the IG would assemble us in this form to commend and award certificates to deserving officers. By next year or sooner, he might not be in control of policemen in state commands. His powers of control would have been taken by the governors of the States. This is because state police might have been established. Although there will still be an IG in charge of a federal police force, his jurisdiction will be over matters in the Exclusive Legislative List. Police would have then been transferred to the Concurrent Legislative List. The Bill is on the President’s table. It needs only his assent. I had all along opposed the creation of State Police on the bases inter alia, that the country was not ripe for it. But when I saw the bill, with check and balances on the powers of the governors, I had a rethink, especially with the contemporary situation of kidnapping, farmers/herders’ conflicts, terrorism, brigandage, armed robbery and cultism in the society.

It is not desirable for the governor of a state who is the chief law officer to be without the powers to control the police. The Senate President can bear me witness that this Bill has been forwarded to the president for assent. That is why I forecast that by next year latest, when the bill might have been assented to by the president, Kayode Egbetokun will not be able to assemble state commissioners of police in this form. The option now is to get prepared for State Police and intensify the actualisation of Community Policing.

•Ehindero CFR, NPM, fwc, is a retired Inspector General of Police