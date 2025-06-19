MMIA’s renovation: Resolution versus hues and cries

The Nigerian aviation industry has been plagued by challenges and controversies, and the recent decision to renovate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos has sparked widespread criticism from stakeholders. The Chinese company handling the renovation wants everyone out of the airport without providing an alternative, which may cause chaos and disrupt the entire aviation system.

The directive to relocate airlines and other airport operators to the new terminal was said to have been issued to facilitate the necessary maintenance work. This move aims to allow for a complete overhaul of the older terminal, ensuring that the airport infrastructure is updated and modernized.

But this has raised concerns about the government’s preparedness to manage the project effectively and its commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of the airport.

The lack of consideration for concessionaires and the absence of a phased approach to the renovation have also raised eyebrows. The concessionaires, who have invested heavily in developing their spaces, lounges, and stores, have not been adequately consulted or compensated.

The failure to factor in their interests has led to concerns about the potential impact on the airport’s operations and the livelihoods of those who depend on it.

The master plan for the airport, which includes three phases (Terminals A, B, and C), has been ignored, and the current renovation plan would lead to significant disruptions to airport operations.

This is not the first time the Nigerian aviation industry has faced challenges due to poor planning and incompetence. The construction of Terminal 2, which was started without the involvement of the FAAN Civil Engineering Department, has been plagued by problems.

The history of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport is a story of unfulfilled potential. The airport was built to serve as a major hub for West Africa, but it has been bogged down by infrastructure challenges and poor management. The airport’s terminal buildings are outdated, and the facilities are inadequate to meet the needs of modern air travelers. The lack of investment in the airport’s infrastructure has resulted in a decline in passenger traffic and a loss of competitiveness.

In contrast, airports in other parts of the world have undergone significant transformations and upgrades without disrupting operations.

For example, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of the busiest airports in Europe, has undergone several renovations and expansions without causing significant disruptions to passengers. The airport’s operators have implemented innovative solutions, such as phased construction and temporary facilities, to minimize the impact on passengers and airlines.

The Peruvian government’s recent opening of one of the world’s largest and most advanced airports, built to accommodate over 40 million passengers a year, is a testament to what can be achieved with proper planning and execution.

The airport, which was built by a German firm at a cost of $2 billion, is a hub center for Latin American citizens to fly to

China and other parts of the world. The airport’s state-of-the-art facilities and efficient operations are a benchmark for airports in the region.

The Nigerian aviation industry’s problems are a result of a lack of professionalism, incompetence, and a failure to learn from best practices. Past government’s approach to managing the industry is akin to treating it as a personal enterprise, rather than a complex system that requires careful planning and management.

The ongoing renovation of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport may go the line of a prime example of former approach, and it remains to be seen how the government will address the concerns of stakeholders and ensure the success of the project.

The stakeholders in the aviation industry have proposed alternative solutions to the renovation of the airport. One of the proposals is to erect a new terminal building instead of renovating the existing one.

This, in their opinion, would minimize disruptions to airport operations and provide a more efficient and modern facility for passengers.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.659trn May 2025 revenue

Another proposal is to carry out the renovation in phases, allowing for a smooth transition and minimizing the impact on passengers and airlines.

The failure of the government to consider these proposals and instead push for a hasty renovation of the airport has raised concerns about its commitment to the success of the project. The lack of transparency and consultation with stakeholders has also raised questions about the government’s motives and its willingness to listen to advice.

Should there be challenges in the prevailing approach, it would be as a result of poor planning, incompetence, and a failure to learn from best practices, as it remains to be seen how the government will address the concerns of stakeholders and ensure the success of the project.

Government really needs to take a more proactive and inclusive approach to managing the industry, and it needs to prioritize the needs of passengers and stakeholders. By doing so, it can unlock the potential of the aviation industry and make it a driver of economic growth and development.