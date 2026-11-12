The illegal Chinese refinery in Ogun

THE discovery of an illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in Ogere, Ogun State, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raises disturbing questions about the state of Nigeria’s regulatory institutions, the exploitation of the country’s natural resources and the apparent ease with which foreign nationals can establish clandestine industrial operations within its territory. The discovery, made on Saturday, October 31, following intelligence gathering and surveillance by operatives of the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, is particularly troubling because it came shortly after the commission uncovered four illegal lithium-processing plants in the same area. According to the commission, the suspected operators sourced sludge oil from Warri, Delta State, and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, transported it to Ogere, and subjected it to processing believed to produce diesel for sale in the Nigerian market. Although the facility was deserted when EFCC operatives arrived, the discovery of underground tanks, waste products and substances suspected to be diesel provides sufficient grounds for a thorough investigation.

The commission deserves commendation for uncovering the operation. But how did such an enterprise come into existence? Who facilitated its operations, and why did the relevant regulatory and security institutions fail to detect and prevent it earlier? The circumstances surrounding the discovery also raise questions about the effectiveness of Nigeria’s regulatory and intelligence architecture. How could an industrial facility engaged in the processing of petroleum products operate in Ogere without attracting the attention of the relevant authorities? What did the local government authorities, community leaders and security agencies know about the activities taking place on the premises? Were the operators’ activities reported, investigated or ignored? It is difficult to accept that an operation involving the transportation of raw materials from two oil-producing states, their processing at an industrial location and the possible commercial distribution of the resulting product could remain entirely outside the attention of the authorities. The fact that security personnel at the facility reportedly told EFCC operatives that the Chinese operators never disclosed their identities or the name of the company behind the operation makes the matter even more concerning. A country that cannot readily establish the identity of persons operating an industrial facility within its territory has a serious institutional problem to address.

The responsibility of the Ogun State government in this matter must also be examined. While the EFCC has taken over the premises and commenced investigations, the state government cannot treat the discovery as an exclusively federal security matter. State authorities have responsibilities relating to land administration, environmental protection, local governance and the monitoring of activities within their jurisdictions. The Ogun State government should therefore explain what it knows about the facility, whether any complaints or intelligence reports had previously been received, and what monitoring mechanisms were in place to identify suspicious industrial activities in the area. Again, the role of local government authorities and traditional institutions deserves equal scrutiny. Community leaders cannot reasonably claim that they have no responsibility for understanding the nature of industrial and commercial activities taking place within their communities. Although they do not possess the investigative powers of security agencies, they are often better positioned to notice unusual developments, the arrival of unfamiliar operators, the establishment of large facilities, and changes in the pattern of economic activities around them.

More importantly, the illegal refinery should not be viewed merely as an economic crime. Its implications for national security, environmental protection and public health are considerable. The processing of petroleum sludge through an unregulated industrial facility raises questions about the handling and disposal of hazardous waste, possible soil and groundwater contamination, the safety of nearby residents, and the quality of petroleum products intended for the Nigerian market. The authorities must establish what substances were processed, how the waste products were disposed of, and whether the surrounding environment has been affected. The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, the relevant environmental authorities in Ogun State and other appropriate institutions should conduct independent environmental assessments of the premises and surrounding communities. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority should also establish whether any petroleum products were produced and distributed, determine their quality, and trace any suspected supplies that may have entered the market.

The supply chain behind the operation requires particular attention. According to the EFCC, the suspected operators obtained sludge oil from Warri and Port Harcourt before transporting it to Ogere for processing. So, who supplied the sludge oil? From which facilities was it obtained? Were the suppliers aware of its intended use? Which transporters moved the materials, and were the movements documented? Did the operators have any legitimate commercial registration or petroleum-related approvals? These questions are important because shutting down one facility without investigating the sources of its raw materials and the channels through which its products were distributed will leave the wider criminal network intact.

The Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Immigration Service and relevant regulatory agencies must also demonstrate greater coordination in addressing this emerging pattern of economic crime. Immigration authorities should establish how the foreign nationals entered the country, the purposes for which they obtained their visas, and whether their activities were consistent with their declared status. The DSS should examine the national security implications of clandestine industrial operations, particularly those involving strategic natural resources and petroleum products. The police should investigate possible local criminal networks, while the relevant petroleum and environmental regulators must strengthen their inspection and enforcement responsibilities.

The Ogun discovery should serve as a warning about the consequences of weak institutional oversight and the growing sophistication of economic crimes in Nigeria. The country cannot afford to wait for criminal operations to become established before intervening. Nor should the discovery of illegal activities in one locality be treated as an isolated incident when similar concerns may exist elsewhere.