Nigeria hits 1.68mbpd, meets OPEC Quota for 6th consecutive month

Nigeria produced an average of 1,687,710 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day in October 2026.

Data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) also showed that daily production peaked at 1.79 million barrels, while the lowest output for the month stood at 1.60 million barrels per day (bopd).

In crude oil production terms, excluding condensate, Nigeria recorded an average of 1.51 million barrels per day (mbpd) in October. This represents 101 per cent of the 1.5 million barrels per day quota assigned by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The crude oil production data, excluding condensate, showed that Nigeria had met its assigned OPEC quota for six consecutive months, producing 1.53 mbpd in May, 1.55 mbpd in June, 1.51 mbpd in July, 1.50 mbpd in August, 1.53 mbpd in September and 1.51 mbpd in October. However, on a month-on-month basis, production declined by 1.7 per cent.

The NUPRC attributed the stable performance in recent months to improved operational stability, production uptime and crude evacuation efficiency.

It said the sustained performance recorded in October reflected the continued commitment of operators and industry stakeholders to improving operational efficiency, maintaining asset integrity and enhancing production reliability across the Nigerian upstream petroleum sector.

A breakdown of daily average crude oil and condensate production by terminals and streams during the review month showed that Forcados Terminal accounted for 318.49 thousand barrels per day (kbpd), followed by Bonny Terminal with 311.02 kbpd.

Qua Iboe Terminal recorded an average production of 173.97 kbpd of crude oil and condensate, while Escravos Oil Terminal posted a daily average of 134.67 kbpd.

Bonga ranked as the fifth-highest producing terminal, with an average output of 106.65 kbpd of crude oil and condensate.