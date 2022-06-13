The Ekiti gubernatorial election

Letters
By
On Saturday, June 18, 2022, residents of Ekiti State, across the various local government areas, are expected to vote in a new governor who would see to the affairs of the state in the next four years. But like every other election into public office in Nigeria in recent years, there are fears, apprehension and mudslinging.

We are repeatedly confronted with this painful reality and we appear helpless in this regard. Sadly, the large voting populace is at the receiving end of the shenanigans of those seeking political offices. Yet, it is high time we spoke truth to all concerned. Nigeria is expected to be a democracy where democratic principles should hold sway. This is not our reality.

As the election comes up on Saturday, the state should prioritise safety of voters and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Violence should be avoided and checked at any level. As it has been repeatedly stated that no election or vote is worth the life of anyone, this should be the overall goal.

Again, the electorate should be allowed to vote in whoever is most competent of all the candidates of all the political parties. Ekiti and its development should be prioritised above all else.

 

‘Kitan Gbeminiyi, Ado Ekiti.

